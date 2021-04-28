Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MRBK traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.