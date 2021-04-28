Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.