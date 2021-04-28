Meme Price Reaches $1,446.50 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $1,446.50 or 0.02615041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.32 or 0.00535694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00024067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 125.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

