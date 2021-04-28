Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. 35,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,343. The company has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

