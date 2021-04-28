MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,278. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.