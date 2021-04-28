MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 302,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 176,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. 45,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

