MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 733,174 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

