MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $745,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

