Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.