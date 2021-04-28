Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.