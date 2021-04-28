Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

