Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

