Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

