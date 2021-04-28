Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 80.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.