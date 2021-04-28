Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 30 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

NYSE TWLO opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.68. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.