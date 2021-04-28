Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,188 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last ninety days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

