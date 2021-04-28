Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.38. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.