Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33.

