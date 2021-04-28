Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.