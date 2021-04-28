Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

