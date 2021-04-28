Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.77 million.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,232. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

