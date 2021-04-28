Matthews International (MATW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

