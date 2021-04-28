Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.