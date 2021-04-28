Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $883.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.00 million and the lowest is $855.60 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

MAT stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $16,530,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

