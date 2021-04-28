Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA opened at $389.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $262.96 and a one year high of $392.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

