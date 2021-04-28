Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

MMC stock traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $132.21. 2,547,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.