Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 9,105 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

