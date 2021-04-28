Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.76

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.76 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08), with a volume of 7,678,890 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.83 ($1.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.76.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

