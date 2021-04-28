MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $495.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.66.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

