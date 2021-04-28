Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 39,800.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRTMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,348. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maritime Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

