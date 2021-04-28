Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

