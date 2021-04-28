Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 567,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after buying an additional 47,056 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 6,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73.

