Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

NYSE KO remained flat at $$53.58 during trading on Wednesday. 315,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

