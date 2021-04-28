Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,498. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

