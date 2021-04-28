Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGDPF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.