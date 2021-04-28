ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $143.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

