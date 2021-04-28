ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $101.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 345.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 10,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

