Mano S. Koilpillai Sells 522 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

