Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.82 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 462,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.