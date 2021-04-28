MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 29,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,428. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

