Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 31,929 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

