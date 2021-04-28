Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MAGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

