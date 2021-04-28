MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.