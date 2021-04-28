MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.46-$0.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

