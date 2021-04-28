LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

