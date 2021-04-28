Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.08.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.