Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $290.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $267.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $724.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

