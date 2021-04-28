Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE LU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 10,629,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,298. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

