Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $204.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW stock opened at $199.05 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

