Lotto (LOTTO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $338.07 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

