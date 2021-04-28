Loop Capital Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $168.35 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 82,273 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

